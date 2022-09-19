CONFUSION AS HIGH COURT SETS TO HEAR CASE OF DPP WHILE JCC SETS SAME TIME

The Lusaka High Court is set to begin hearing the case in which the suspended Director of Public Prosecutions, Lillian Shawa-Siyuni has sought a Judicial Review over her demand for a waiver.

Shawa-Siyuni has petitioned the court to compel the State to grant her the Waiver on Oath of Secrecy so that she can adequately defend herself in the hearing taking place in the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).

The matter is starting at 09;00 at the High Court Conference Room.

The JCC has also set today, 09;00 hrs to begin to hear the case at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

In this case,it is expected that the High Court hearing will take precedence.