Congolese Community In Zambia Castigates Fred M’membe

To the socialist party fred M’membe.

We, the Congolese community living in Zambia, are deeply concerned about the recent actions taken by you , members of a Zambian opposition party.

These actions involved publishing election results from the DRC held on the 20th December 2023.

It is crucial that we uphold the principles of democracy, which include respecting the electoral process and allowing it to unfold in a fair and transparent manner.

The publication of results that are fake, not verified, and unauthorised recipients undermines the integrity of the elections and raises questions about your intentions.

We want to emphasise that we have the option to seek justice through the appropriate legal channels.

We can take necessary immediate action by reaching out to the court to address this issue.

We call upon the government of Zambia to condemn these actions and support our efforts to seek legal recourse.

Together, let us stand united in safeguarding the democratic principles that form the foundation of our nations.

Thank you.”

Congolese community