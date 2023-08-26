Congratulations Comrade Mnangagwa For A Perfect ZANU-PF Great Electoral Victory- Fred M’membe

CONGRATULATIONS COMRADE MNANGAGWA
Dear Comrade President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa: I congratulate you for a perfect ZANU-PF great electoral victory.
Our SADC region and indeed our whole continent of Africa can continue counting on you to advance efforts to defend our sovereignty, development interests and obtain justice and prosperity for our peoples.
We reject all attempts to judge Zimbabwe’s elections by standards different from those used in other countries on the Continent and elsewhere.
Nothing the imperialists, their agents and puppets will say and do, will take away your well fought electoral victory.
Our best wishes for peace and prosperity of Zimbabwe, while reiterating our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the fraternal bonds of Pan African solidarity and brotherhood that unite our peoples and their political organisations.
You can count on our unwavering support and Pan African solidarity.
Aluta continua!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]
August 26, 2023
Lusaka
This guy is totally crazy! By all local, traditional and international standards, Zimbabwean election was the worst. If we rate it on scale of ten, it just scored one.
In short,there was no election in Zimbabwe, But open, rigging, intimidation, unreasonable arests and threats of opponents.
What m’membe is seeing and congratulating ” crocodile,” shows how to evil this idiot is.
The situation has changed from 2007. ZANU-PF will not hide the evidence of election malpractices that modern technology has made possible. Only a hardcore communist like Fred M’membe can dispute that evidence. Nevers Mumba is not alone in the SADC election observation team. He’s leading a team of individuals beyond the control or influence of HH whom M’membe does not like.
Ba mudala nangu mwalipata umuntu tefi.Any way no one takes you seriously..Zimbabweans are going to be ruled yet again by someone who has no interests of the masses at heart
Even u ba membe when election come to zambia u will demand they are free and u will be the first to cry foul
You arevjust boring mwe
I didnt expect this msg from Zambia. Are the majority Zimbabweans happy with ZANU PF really ? If the answervis no ,then Mmembe does not care for the majority suffering as long as he loves Mnangagwa.If the situations heard taking place in Zimbabwe during elections are true,then Mmembe must not complain about upnd ‘s alleged indiscrinate arrests of Opposition leaders in Zambia.
Dr. M’membe’s rantings donot make sense anymore. If the same electoral environment was to be the case in our elections in 2026, he would undoubtedly cry foul.
This is a window into Dr. M’membe’s soul. What is happening in Zimbabwe is exactly what he would inflict on our country if, God forbid, he was elected President. He has no feelings for the suffering masses of Zimbabwe. He is totally consumed by his hatred for his nemesis, HH.
What an evil human being you’ve always been! No empathy for the suffering 90% of Zimbabweans whose votes have been stolen. We shall hear what you’ll say when HH wins elections by tye standards of Zimbabwe elections in 2026. You are a very very bad hearted human being you!
How do you congratulate someone before the official results are announced, that’s promoting confusion. That’s also the reason why problems will never end in Africa because we only mind about personal gains or benefits. In Zambia where a puppet is ruling we are complaining, what more with Zimbabweans who are five, ten times worse than us?
Does this guy really think straight,who in his right mind can congratulate the likes of munagagwa , unless birds of the same feather’s.
Eba presidential candidate benu???
He will just take Zambia back ward’s