Congratulations President Hakainde Hichilema on debt deal- Bowman Lusambo

Hon. Bowman Lusambo

HH-Congratulations on debt deal

Congratulations President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister of Finance Dr Musokotwane and the entire team at Ministry of Finance on this landmark achievement.

If so worth noting that the agreement to restructure Zambia’s sovereign debt is not an end in itself but the beginning of real work in transforming the economy.

Mr President, this is a good step but more work is required. You still need to make that trip to China in order to fully realize the benefits of the debt deal.

I will personally come and shake your hand and congrats you when the total debt of around US$ 13 billion is restructured and the MoU is signed.

At the end of the day, the real winners are the Zambian people.