CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT PUTIN- Fred M’membe

CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT PUTIN

On behalf of the leadership and membership of the Socialist Party [Zambia], and indeed on my own behalf, I send our congratulations to

President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and his political movement for the overwhelming electoral victory.

We extend our recognition to the patriotic Russian people for their deep commitment to democracy, expressed in their 74.1 per cent extraordinary voter turnout.

The exemplary unity and patriotism of the Russian people and the very outstanding leadership of President Putin are the basis of Russia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as political stability and world security.

We admire the courage and wisdom with which the Russian people and their leaders have been able to overcome all sorts of endless attacks that Russia has been subjected to in recent times. We are confident that they will continue to do so with the same tenacity, courage, and wisdom that has characterised them throughout history.

We will, without wavering, continue to render our cooperation and support to Russia’s and President Putin’s efforts to the construction of a more just, fair, and peaceful world anchored on multilateralism.

We send our best wishes to President Putin, his entire family, and all of Russia, who will surely follow the path of new and historic victories.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]