CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CROCODILE PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA- Saboi Imboela

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CROCODILE- PRESIDENT EMMERSON MNANGAGWA

27/08/2023

Congratulations to the President Elect of Zimbabwe, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa- the Crocodile.

At a time when the world is shifting from unipolarism to multipolarism, Africa needs to maintain or bring forth leaders that will defend real African ideals, resources and sovereignty above all else. The strong Pan African agenda that liberated Africa from the colonisers has to exist now to defeat the neo colonialism that has continued to see us become poorer in the midst of our plenty natural and human resources.

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we wish the people of Zimbabwe love, peace and prosperity under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC