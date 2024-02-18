Conjoined Twins Marieme and Ndeye defy Odds in South Wales

Marieme and Ndeye, conjoined twins who share one pair of legs and one pelvis while each possessing their own spinal cord and heart, have captured the hearts of many with their remarkable resilience.

Despite their unique physical condition, the twins receive round-the-clock care as they navigate daily life, including attending a mainstream school in South Wales alongside their friends.

Their father, Ibrahima, describes them as “fighters,” emphasizing their determination to defy expectations and challenge limitations.

In their pursuit of education and social interaction, Marieme and Ndeye exemplify strength and resilience, inspiring those around them with their unwavering spirit.

“My daughters are very different. Marieme is very quiet, an introverted personality, but it’s completely different with Ndeye, she’s very independent.

“I would not pretend it’s easy but it’s a huge privilege. You feel lucky to witness this constant battle for life.”

When the twins were born in Senegal in 2016, their parents had been expecting one baby. Doctors didn’t expect them to live much longer than a few days.

“I was preparing myself to lose them very quickly,” Ibrahima told the BBC’s Inseparable Sisters documentary.

“The only thing we could do is be beside them and not allow them to walk alone through this journey. We saw very clearly early on that we were dealing with warriors, who hang on to life.”