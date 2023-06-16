Conor McGregor Accused Of Raping Woman At NBA Finals

Irish professional mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, has been accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami Florida, United States.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell sent demand letters to McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat this week of the incident that happened just after the Nuggets had won, 108 – 95, on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Florida, TMZ reported on Thursday.

According to the letter, McGregor who participated in a halftime skit where he punched a Heat mascot later in the evening “violently” sexually assaulted a woman inside the men’s bathroom.

NBA and Heat security helped separate the victim from her friend and forced her into the male restroom where McGregor and his security guard were already waiting inside.

The letter partly read, “The security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.

“McGregor emerged from inside a handicap stall and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.

“The woman was able to get McGregor off of her by telling him she had to urinate, but then McGregor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him.

“McGregor grabbed the woman and pinned her against the wall before attempting to sodomize her. The woman was able to elbow McGregor repeatedly which gave her a window to escape.

“However, she allegedly fled in such a hurry, she left her purse which McGregor’s security guards ‘held hostage’ until she pleaded with them for its return.

“The woman finally got away from it all and reported the assault to local authorities. The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat and McGregor in lieu of litigation.”

However, McGregor’s spokesperson said in a statement Thursday morning that the “allegations are false and Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”