Constitutional Court Throws Out Appeal Against Tshisekedi’s Re-election In Chaotic Poll

As forseen earlier, the Congolese Constitutional Court has validated Fèlix Tshisekedi’s re-election after throwing out a petition by opposition candidate Theodore Ngoy who requested for the annulment of the fraudulent presidential results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

The legitimacy of the presidential results in the 20 December General Elections has come under scrutiny following an election marred by several irregularities that compromised the outcome.

Ngoy had contested his case before the Constitutional Court last Thursday and cited a number of irregularities that characterized the poll including non-publication of the final list of voters, non-publication of the electoral map, extension of the voting day, the organization of elections on a working day instead of a day of rest or a public holiday, etc.

In a seating held on Tuesday, 9th January 2024, the Constitutional Court declared Ngoy’s admissable but the request for the cancellation of the results as “unfounded”.

According to the Court, the irregularities noted in Ngoy’s petition had no impact on the results of the elections.

Surprisingly, the CENI has recently had over 82 elected national and local election candidates invalidated for electoral fraud with a number of high-ranking government officials in the Tshisekedi regime implicated in the cases.

The recent announcement of the invalidation of several Ministers and Governors’ election has further thrown legitimacy of Tshisekedi’s re-election into major doubt while the credibility and autonomy of the Constitutional Court remains in question. https://drcnewstoday.com/part-of-the-fraud-constitutional-court-throws-out-appeal-against-tshisekedis-re-election-in-chaotic-poll/