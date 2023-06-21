CONSUMERS URGED NOT TO PANIC OVER ANTICIPATED HIKE IN MEALIE MEAL PRICES

By Chileshe Mwango

The Miller’s Association Of Zambia-MAZ- is appealing to members of the public not to be anxious over the anticipated upward mealie meal price adjustments following the Food Reserve Agency-FRA-‘s move to stop selling maize to millers and other stakeholders.

Association President Andrew Chintala tells Phoenix News in an interview that while price adjustments are inevitable with the removal of FRA interventions, there is however no need for consumers to worry.

Mr. Chintala said mealie-meal prices will now be determined by market forces and that the expected new prices may be as a result of the competitive maize purchase market which millers will endeavor to beat.

On Monday, the FRA announced that it was suspending the sale of maize to millers and any other stakeholders following the stable supply of the commodity on the market.

