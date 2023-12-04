COPPER QUEENS COACH BRUCE MWAPE ASSURES FAZ OF GOOD PERFORMANCE IN THE RETURN LEG AGAINST ANGOLA TUESDAY.

Copper Queens coach Bruce Mwape has assured the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that the team will replicate the performance they displayed in the first leg in Angola when they face off against the Angolan side on Tuesday in the return leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In the first leg, Zambia thrashed Angola 6-0, putting them in a commanding position for qualification. Mwape is confident that his team can repeat that feat and secure their place in the WAFCON tournament set for Morocco next year.

“I can assure you that we are doing everything to make sure we play well against Angola just like we played in Angola,” said Mwape.

He also acknowledged that the team is working on rectifying the few mistakes they made in the first leg.

“There were few mistakes here and there, those are mistakes we want to correct,” Mwape said.

Copper Queens skipper Barbra Banda echoed Mwape’s sentiments, saying the team is ready to finish off Angola on Tuesday.

“We are always happy to see you visit us,” Banda said to FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, who visited the team in Ndola ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“We still have a game on Tuesday, we are not underrating them. We won the first leg, but we still want to finish them on Tuesday so that we qualify.”

With a 6-goal advantage from the first leg, Zambia is already on the verge of qualifying for the WAFCON. However, they are determined to record another impressive win on Tuesday and maintain their momentum heading into the tournament.

Photo Credit -File Photo FAZ Media