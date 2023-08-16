COPPER QUEENS GOAL KEEPER HAZEL NALI IS SET TO UNDERGO KNEE SURGERY TOMORROW

This is to inform you about an important development concerning one of our own, Ms. Hazel Nali, the talented Goal Keeper of our Copper Queens.

Ms. Nali is set to undergo knee surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand tomorrow, August 16, 2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with her. We wish her strength, courage, and a successful surgery that will pave the way for her triumphant return to the field.

As promised by the Honourable Minister of Youth, Sport, and Art, Honourable Elvis Nkandu, Ms. Nali is being treated at full government expense.

I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Football Association of Zambia, and the Zambians In Aotearoa Association Inc., who have been instrumental in helping facilitate the necessary arrangements. ZIAA’s support exemplifies the unity and compassion of our Zambian community abroad.

I kindly ask all of us to keep Ms. Nali in our prayers and thoughts.

We will keep you informed as soon as the doctors update us on Ms. Nali’s surgery and progress tomorrow. Thank you for your unwavering support.

May God Bless Our Country.

Dr. Elias Munshya

High Commissioner for Zambia to Australia and New Zealand