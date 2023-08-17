COPPER QUEENS GOAL KEEPER KNEE SURGERY SUCCESSFUL

Copper Queens goal keeper Hazel Nali has successfully undergone operation at a hospital in New Zealand.

Hazel will remain in the facility overnight and is due to be discharged tomorrow.

Nali will be subjected to rehabilitation after five days from date of the procedure.

Hazel missed the FIFA Women’s World Cup after she picked a knee injury during a training camp in Germany.

According to experts, full recovery of an ACL injury takes between six to 12 months.

The goal keeper thanked the Zambian government through the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts, Football Association of Zambia and New Zeeland for being instrumental in helping facilitate the necessary arrangements.

She has also thanked everyone for encouraging messages and prayers.

“This is to inform people of Zambia and everyone around the world about my successful knee surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand August 16, 2023.

I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Government Of The Republic Of Zambia through Honourable Minister of Youth, Sport, and Art, Honourable Elvis Nkandu, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), the Zambians In Aotearoa Association Inc and Dr. Elias Munshya the High Commission of Zambia to Australia and New Zealand who have been instrumental in helping facilitate the necessary arrangements.

To the Zambian people thank you for the special prayers , encouraging messages and love rendered to me during this trying moment of my football career , I must admit it’s been a very difficult period with mixed emotions .

To My family and friends (Copper Queens) this one is for you ❤️.

Hazel Natasha Nali’