Copper Queens goalkeeper Hazel Nali’s Appointment For Surgery Cancelled Due To Lack Of Funds

By Augustine Mukoka

DOUBLE STRIKE: Hazel Nali’s Appointment For Surgery Cancelled Due To Lack Of Funds

… Zambian Authorities Fail To Remit About $10, 000 For First Choice Goalkeeper To Undergo Treatment

Zambian authorities have delayed paying hospital fees for Copper Queens goalkeeper Hazel Nali to undergo surgery in New Zealand.

Hospital authorities have declined to proceed with the operation on Nali’s knee to reconstruct a torn ligament until payment is made.

According to the facility, medical fees are upfront and Zambia were advised of the invoice which is in the region of $10, 000 when the appointment was made.

The news of Nali’s surgery no going ahead came hours before the Copper Queens faced Spain in a Group C fixture of the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Zambia lost the match against Spain 5-0.

Sports minister Elvis Nkandu has been contacted but promised to get back on the issue.

Nali suffered an injury while preparing for the World Cup during a Europe camp where the Copper Queens played three international friendlies.