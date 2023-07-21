COPPER QUEENS TO GET $5000 PER WIN AT WORLD CUP

Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu has confirmed that the Copper Queens will receive a $5000 bonus for every win they record at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This makes Zambia the first African country to pay both men’s and women’s national teams the same amount of allowance for any official match.

Minister Nkandu made the announcement in response to a question from Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda, who wanted to know how much the team would be paid for each win.

The Minister said that the President had directed that the women’s team be paid the same as the men’s team, and that he was committed to upholding that directive.

Minister Nkandu is currently in New Zealand to watch the Copper Queens’ opening match against Japan. He said that he would be returning to Zambia after the match.

The Minister also assured the team of government support in any area that would need attention during the tournament.

He said that the government would take care of any administrative issues, so that the players could focus on playing the game.

The Copper Queens are making their World Cup debut, and they will be looking to make history by becoming the first African team to reach the knockout stages.

With the government’s support, they have a good chance of achieving their goal.