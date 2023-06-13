COPPERBELT IS NOW A GHOST PROVINCE – CHANDA

… due to the failure by government to address challenges at KCM and Mopani

Lusaka…. Tuesday June 13, 2023

New Congresses Party President Peter Chanda has observed that Copperbelt Province has turned into a ghost province due to the failure by government to address challenges at Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines.

Pastor Chanda says the people of the Copperbelt are suffering hence the need to resolve matters between KCM and Vedata Resources.

He said he was happy that the government decided to deal with this matter outside court saying it showed confidence in Vedanta Resources as it was on firm ground.

Speaking when he featured on Crown TV Programme, Pastor Chanda stated that it is justifiable that the government through ZCCM-IH hands over the KCM back to Vedanta.

“If government hands KCM back to Vedanta, we will have economic acceleration on the Copperbelt. Secondly, government should produce the US$300 million required to pump into Mopani Copper Mines which we own 100 percent,” he said.

“Thirdly, ZCCM-IH which is now suspended from London Stock Exchange, resolve matters and make sure that you submit all the returns that are required to make sure that no lapses in selling the copper.”

He since called on the Minister of Mines Hon Paul Kabuswe and to the President that the matter between KCM and Vedata Resources should be resolved immediately saying this will increase economic activities.

And when he featured on KBN TV, Pastor Chanda suggested that government should give KCM back to Vedanta and give them three years to see how the investor will reform the mine.