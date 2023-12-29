COPPERBELT PROVINCE SCOOPS FIRST POSITION IN GRADE 7 AND 9 EXAMS

Copperbelt Province has scooped the first position at both grade nine and seven in the 2023 national examinations.

Copperbelt Minister, Elisha Matambo has attributed the positive results to government efforts in expanding the classroom spaces and implementation of effective teaching methods.

Speaking in Kitwe during the Copperbelt Provincial Examination selection meeting for grade seven and nine, Mr Matambo said government will continue improving learning conditions for pupils such as the fifteen Secondary schools earmarked for construction next year.

Mr Matambo has since directed all District Education Board Secretaries and Headteachers not to deny any unsuccessful grade seven child a chance to repeat in view of the abolished automatic progression.

Copperbelt Provincial Education Officer, Stephen Chishiko thanked government for the investment that has been channeled in the education sector which he said has helped to improve the learners’ performance and motivate the teachers.

And Copperbelt Dean of District Education Board Secretaries, Elizabeth Ng’onga assured the Provincial Minister that teachers will continue working hard and sustain the good performance of learners.