COPPERBELT UPND CELEBRATE TWO YEARS IN OFFICE BY OFFERING COMMUNITY WORKS AT KITWE CENTRAL HOSPITAL

As Hon Matambo thanks Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for K14.1 Million towards matainance works at Kitwe Central Hospital

Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman Hon Elisha Matambo has thanked Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema for allocating Kitwe Central Hospital with K14.1 Million for general matainance works and improvement of water reticulation system at the hospital through Ministry of Health.

Hon Matambo was speaking this morning at Kitwe Teaching Hospital(KTH) where the rulling UPND party on the Copperbelt conducted humanitarian works to celebrate the party’s TWO years in Office.

The Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman who is also the Minister for the Province said Kitwe Central Hospital is not only a referral hospital for many districts on the Copperbelt but also other provinces like North Western, Luapula and Northern Provinces hence such a gesture from the Republican President was very welcome and it will really go a long way in helping Kitwe Teaching Hospital to be habitable for patients.

After addressing the media, Hon Matambo led Copperbelt UPND members into cleaning of the hospital and painting of one ward which the rulling party on the Copperbelt has since adopted.

The UPND Government has now clocked TWO years in office and the party is celebrating their stay in office by offering community services around the country to appreciate Zambians.