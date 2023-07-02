CORRUPT, CHICKEN-RUN MENTALITY IS RUNNING THIS COUNTRY- NAWAKWI

CORRUPT, CHICKEN-RUN MENTALITY IS RUNNING THIS COUNTRY, CHARGES NAWAKWI

This country is being run by a corrupt, chicken-run mentality, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the audio that was posted on social media purportedly of one minister in cahoots with a district commissioner and other functionaries were plotting to loot resources, apparently the much talked about sugilite, from which the same minister expected to get K2 million, Nawakwi said she was sure there will be no action on the matter because public looting is treated as a tithe in the ruling UPND as opposed to a criminal offence.

“I have previously said that he’s sitting and presiding over corruption. Last week, we did say that this country has enough resources for us not to go begging before the IMF, not to be undressing before the IMF, which I call the international movement of famine. We don’t have any reason to be undressing ourselves because the IMF which spreads destitution and in certain cases cause civil strife which in some instances results in the toppling of governments,” Nawakwi said. “So now when I say the country has enough resources, rare stones, the most precious emeralds in the world and then you hear these recordings and you see a head of state chasing someone who owns a chicken-run, you know it’s a chicken-run mentality running our country and Africa.”

Nawakwi said it was clear to all the reasonable Zambians that the pronouncements from President Hichilema and most issues around him were a facade as he was completely incapable of fighting the cancerous corruption that has blighted his administration… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/corrupt-chicken-run-mentality-is-running-this-country-charges-nawakwi/