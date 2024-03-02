COST OF LIVING FOR FAMILY OF 5 IN LUSAKA INCREASES TO OVER K10,000

By Patricia Male

The cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka as measured by the Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection -JCTR- Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket in February 2024 has increased to K10, 307.01.

This marks a substantial rise of K751.48 from the January’s figure of K9, 555.53.

JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Muchimba Siamachoka has attributed this to the average prices of various food items on the baskets increasing while food items continue to be influenced by seasonality of the products while on the other hand, the scarcity of the commodities on the market of some products is due to their importation expenses which tend to be affected by the exchange rate.

Ms. Simuchimba says JCTR therefore notes the urgent need for immediate interventions to cushion the worsening situation such as expediting the implementation of existing social welfare programs to provide immediate support to vulnerable populations, including cash transfers, healthcare assistance, and education support.

She says JCTR also calls for the implementation of short-term measures to stabilize prices of crucial goods, working with stakeholders in the supply chain among others.

PHOENIX NEWS