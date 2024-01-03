Council Of Churches In Zambia Applauds Zambia’s Stance On Homosexuality

CCZ APPLAUDS ZAMBIA’S STANCE ON HOMOSEXUALITY

By Chileshe Mwango

The Council Of Churches In Zambia –CCZ- has commended Zambia for reasserting its stance against homosexuality, particularly in light of the ongoing global efforts to promote such practices.

CCZ General Secretary Emmanuel Chikoya says the move is a clear message that Zambia cannot bow to demands by people with money and think it can dictate the agenda of other countries.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Father Chikoya is of the view that just preaching against homosexuality is not enough hence the need for Zambia to use the available laws to stop the vice.

During commemorations of 32 years of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation last week, President Hakainde Hichilema commended Zambians for their stance on homosexuality, saying it is against the country’s beliefs.

PHOENIX NEWS