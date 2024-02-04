Council of Women in Barotseland tells President HH to swallow his pride because pride will heavily cost him

COUNCIL OF WOMEN

MONGU_-BAROTSELAND KINGDOM

3!*February, 2024.

Press Statement.

MR. HICHILEMA SHOULD SWALLOW HIS PRIDE.

‘The Council of Women in Barotseland is anxiously waiting for Wynter Kabimba’s TV programme

on Barotseland issue.

We have realized that Mr. Hakainde is in a panic mood, he has been sending government top

officials to try and calm the tempers of people of Barotseland, all the trips have not yield any

positive results,

Wynter Kabimba will have a TV programme on behalf of his in-law Mr. Hakainde Hichilema,

If Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is a faithful church leader, the best thing he could have done was to

publicly retract what he said, that there is no Barotseland and apologize to the people of

Barotscland and ask for forgiveness.

‘The problem is that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema masters in pride, and his pride will heavily cost

him,

Appointments and recognition of former Ministers and Ms. Inonge Wina, Cannot change anything

because Barotseland was created by God, given to the Barotse people.

BAROTSELAND HAS BEEN THERE, IT IS THERE AND IT WILL BE THERE FOR

LIFE.

Ms. Edith Mwangala Liyungu

Council of women,

Barotseland Kingdom.