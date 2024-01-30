COUNCIL WORKERS RECEIVE K600 SALARY, 5% TRANSPORT INCREMENT

COUNCIL workers are set to enjoy improved salaries and conditions of service as the 2024 Collective Agreement (CA) was officially signed today, Tuesday.

This agreement brings about a K600 salary increment across the board, coupled with a 5% increase in transport allowances with other increments yet to be made public.

The agreement was signed by Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) acting general secretary Joseph Mwansa and has been in effect since December 18, 2023.

Other signatories include; Local Government and Rural Development permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu, chairperson for the Local Authorities/ ZULAWU joint negotiating committee and witnesses.

The comprehensive details of the Collective Agreement will be communicated through an implementation circular shortly.

According to a statement issued by ZULAWU, the union expressed gratitude to its members for their understanding and patience throughout the negotiation processes, highlighting their essential role in bringing about these positive changes.

Council workers can now look forward to enhanced remuneration and improved working conditions.