Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa Distances himself from latest demolition of shops in his Kamwala ward: he writes;

I’M NOT PART OF DEMOLISHING POOR PEOPLE’S SHOPS!

It’s with a heavy heart that news of the demolition of over 130 makeshift shops belonging to poor marketeers in Kamwala’s Luburma Market has reached me.

Could it be that they sent me to Chipata for one week so that they could demolish the poor peoples shops in peace, knowing I wouldn’t be around to oppose the demolition as I have done for the past 2 and half years?

Whatever the case, I want history to remember that I’m not part of this demolition – and I tried everything to stop it to protect the trading spaces for widows, orphans and suffering youths, but again, one man can’t do it alone!

Sad Kamwala councillor!