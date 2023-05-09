COUNCILLOR Hon. Mainda Simataa SLAMS ZRA INTERVIEWS – STOP MOCKING JOBLESS YOUTHS, GIVE THEM TRANSPORT REFUND

Kamwala Ward Councillor Mainda Simataa says ZRA must stopping humiliating and parading jobless youths all day in the sun, but instead learn from Standard Chartered Bank whom he praised for best practices in modern job interview and recruitment technics.

“Standard Chartered interviewed me on the phone and sent my contract via email…and that was 10 years ago. When I reported for training they gave me tea with milk and Romans biscuits. Now imagine if we were 10,000 called for one position, can they even give you chi drip of water?”

“These kind of ancient pre-colonial interview methods where you invite the whole nation for 1 job position breed corruption; it’s making a mockery and a public spectacle of desperate youths and disrespectful of the dignity of graduates!

“It does not show transparency, but rather backwardness on the part of the ZRA recruitment managers who’ve failed to keep up with modern interview and recruitment technics.

As a rule of thumb, a company must do pre-selection, then a invite a sizable number of candidates it can afford to give transport refund and treat to tea with biscuits, even if one doesn’t get the job, they will go feeling valued and appreciated.