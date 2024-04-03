COUNCILLOR SIMATAA ELECTED CHAIRPERSON OF LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL AUDIT COMMITTEE WITH LANDSLIDE VOTE

Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa has been elected as Chairperson for the Lusaka City Council Audit Committee with a landslide vote.

The civic leader, a former standard chartered banker is credited for proposing for the implementation of radical internal controls which eventually led to the clearing of a K27 million wage bill which caused council workers to go for 5 months in salary arrears in the first 2 quarters of last year.

“He’s a fearless and courageous character – he always stands for what’s right, he speaks for workers and fights for councillors, and I think the vote reflects the overwhelming confidence and trust we have in him to lead Audit”, said a fellow councillor.

Tuesday April 2, 2024

Lusaka