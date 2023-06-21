COUNCILLOR SIMATAA IN COURT FOR CALLING BUSINESSMAN A CADRE, DICTATOR, SMALL GOD

“I’m Game, No Individual Owns a Market in Zambia”

Controversial Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa has found himself in yet another legal battle after he referred to the embattled owner of Down Town Regional Trade Village (Down Town Market) Mr. Davis Mwambazi as a ruthless cadre, dictator and small God who enjoys harassing his tenants by continuously increasing rentals and demanding compulsory funeral contributions.

The market in question is also a subject of another 2018 legal battle between down town mall owners who sued and won an K11,000,000 award against Mr. Mwambazi whom they had engaged as an agent to set up and run the market on their behalf before he allegedly breached the agreement and took over.

Councillor Simataa who is represented by lawyers Frank Zulu and Msanide Phiri of MZ Mwandenga and Associates says the biggest culprit in the issue is Lusaka City Council who despite a 2022 council resolution to take over all markets has chosen to go to bed with the oppressor.

“I’m game, we’re on terra firma with my legal team. The local government act doesn’t allow individuals to own markets for a good reason, because they end up behaving like small gods” said councillor Simataa.