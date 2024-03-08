Councillor Simataa Opposes 100% Increment of Waste Collection Fees from K120 to K240…

“WE’VE NOT APPROVED AN INCREMENT COMING CLOSE TO THE COST OF A BAG OF MEALI-MEAL”

Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa says Lusaka City Council has not approved the increment of monthly waste collection fees being charged by some companies from K120 to K240, calling the increment unilateral, illegal and unreasonable.

The civic leader adds that the entity in charge of engaging and regulating waste management companies operating in Lusaka City (Lusaka Integrated Solid Waste Management Company) is a detachment of LCC Public Health Department which has controlling shares, and as such, its board of directors (councillors) being representatives of the people, were neither consulted nor did they approve of any such increment.

“Already 80% of Lusaka’s residents are not subscribing for waste collection at a mere K120, and then these guys wake up and double it to K240, with whose permission? In short they’re asking people to choose between buying a bag of eagle meali-meal or paying for rubbish, and people won’t pay for rubbish!

Yes we do agree that waste fees must be adjusted given increment in fuel and other factors, but that is no reason to hang people”, said councillor Simataa.