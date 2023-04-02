COUPLE SEPARATES OVER DAUGHTERS DEATH, WIFE SUSPECTS HUBBY

“I ALWAYS hear my husband talking to someone with the voice of our late daughter. He tells her ‘Nkakufumya’ [I will release you],” a 38-year-old woman of Ndola has narrated in the Kabushi Local Court.

Veronica Chisenga sued Maybin Munkanta, her husband of 20 years, for divorce after suspecting that he had a hand in the death of their 14-year-old daughter.

Chisenga said before their daughter died she told to her that the defendant’s nephew whom they had been staying with had been defiling her since she was 12 years old.

“Last year in (2022) my daughter confided in me and explained that my husband’s nephew used to undress and have carnal knowledge of her since she was 12 years old. At the time she was 14 years old,” she said.

Chisenga said she advised their daughter to inform her father about the situation, but he did not believe her and instead accused her (Chisenga) of influencing the daughter.

“Regardless, I called and set a date for a meeting between my husband’s family and my family, but my husband refused and set a different date for that meeting to be held,” she said.

She said the husband’s preferred date for the meeting was when the daughter fell down and died without being sick.