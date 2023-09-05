Court cases involving Yamba, Stardy Mwale adjourned

COURT UPDATE

The People V Fredson Yamba and 5 others (FTJ University)

The matter in which former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and 5 others are charged with willful failure to follow applicable procedure took place today. However, trial could not take off as the matter was adjourned at the Magistrate’s insistence.

Therefore, matter has been adjourned to 11th September, 2023 for mention.

This is the matter in which an advance payment of US$33, 750,000 to China Energy Engineering Group – Hunan Electric Power Design Institute Co. Ltd for the construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Kasama without following the laid down procedure.

Meanwhile, the matter in which Stardy Mwale and 2 Others are charged with the offence of corrupt practices and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime came up today before Hon. Munyinya at the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

However, trial could not commence as the matter was adjourned at the Magistrate’s insistence.

Therefore, matter has been adjourned to 19th September, 2023 for continuation of trial.