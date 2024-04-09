COURT CAUTIONS STARDY MWALE

Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate DAVIES CHIBWILI has threatened to revoke the Police Bond for former Defence Permanent Secretary STARDY MWALE, if he absconds court without justification.

Magistrate CHIBWILI says he will be left with no option but to send Mr. MWALE to prison if he does not appear in court and his surety LIZZY MAKONDO fails to be in court to explain the reason behind his absentia.

Magistrate CHIBWILI said this in court today when he took to task Mr. MWALE who missed court on March 20, 2024 without representation.