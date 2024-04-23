COURT GRANTS DIVORCE, MAN WEAK IN BED, WOMAN WANTS ENOUGH SÈX AFTER FINANCING HER DEGREE

THE Choma Local Court has granted divorce to a couple after the wife sued, citing lack of sexual satisfaction from the husband.

Appearing before Magistrates Stanley Hankanga and Martin Siame, Monday morning, was Precious Phiri, aged 41, who dragged the father of her three children, Method Kanyamali, 42, of Choma`s Kachacha area to the local court seeking for divorce.

The woman told the Court that since they were married in 2004, she has never been sexually satisfied despite several efforts to seek help from both religious leaders and family elders.

The woman stated that even after seeking help, the man did not improve his bedroom performance, explaining that the situation became worse in 2016, leading her to seek sexual favours from another man.

But Kanyamali told the Court that his wife only started complaining of his alleged weak manhood after obtaining a Bachelors Degree which he financed despite himself not being educated.

He complained that his wife`s behavior became uncontrollable after she got a Job in Lusaka at a named government wing, during which she began ignoring him each time he visited.

Kanyamali further told the court that his wife got pregnant for another man while they still legally married together and only disclosed the issue three weeks ago.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN S