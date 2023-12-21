COURT HEARS HOW A SENIOR ACCOUNTANT FROM MOF GAVE HIS BROTHER K5 MILLION FROM PF CADRES

COURT HEARS HOW A SENIOR ACCOUNTANT FROM MOF GAVE HIS BROTHER K 5 MILLION FROM PF CADRES

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has heard how a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance, John Sichande gave his brother money amounting to K 5 million to hold on his behalf.

The said money is alleged to have come from suspected Patriotic Front cadres as a commission, among them former President Edgar Lungu’s associate Chrint Sichamba.

And when the matter came up for his defence before Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, the accused informed the court that he was falsely accused by his family members who wanted him to hide information about the money he was given by his brother to keep.