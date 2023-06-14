COURT ISSUES BENCH WARRANT AGAINST KAIZER ZULU

Lusaka Resident Magistrate SILVIA MUNYINYA has issued a bench warrant against former Presidential Political Advisor in the PF administration KAIZER ZULU.

Mr. ZULU faces arrest if he does not appear before the Lusaka Magistrate Court on June 21 in a matter where he is charged with failure to surrender his Diplomatic Passport.

Magistrate MUNYINYA has expressed displeasure that the former State House Aide has been absconding defence in the matter.

Magistrate MUNYINYA has observed that Mr. ZULU has for three consecutive sessions failed to appear before the court.

This is in a case where Mr. ZULU is charged with two counts of failure to surrender his Diplomatic Passport and to appear before the nearest immigration officer when he was on a trip outside ZAMBIA.

In count one it is alleged that Mr. ZULU between August 8th and December 9th 2022 failed to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at the point of entry.

In count two it is alleged that Mr. ZULU between December 2019 and December 2022 in Lusaka without any reasonable excuse, failed to surrender his Diplomatic Passports when he was no longer a diplomat.

He was arrested in November 2022.

ZNBC