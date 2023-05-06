Court Jails Eatery Workers Five Years For Stealing Oil, Chicken Wings

A Ghanaian court has sentenced two employees of Pizzaman eatery, Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, to five years imprisonment for stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two gallons of cooking oil from the company’s warehouse in Kumasi, Ghana.

According to Ghana News Guide on Friday, prosecuting officer, ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, told the court presided over by Judge Fred Obekyere Esq, that on Monday May 1, 2023, the complainant, who is the executive chef of Pizzaman, received a call from his warehouse manager that two cooking oil and eight boxes of chicken wings had been stolen.

Upon hearing the news, the chef quickly took their daily stock and discovered that the items had been stolen.

In an emergency meeting the same day, workers were asked to provide the stolen items.

The news outlet reports that during interrogation, Abdullah revealed that Karim hid two gallons of cooking oil behind the fence wall.

Karim, in his defense, stated that he saw Rashid Abdullah hiding two boxes of chicken wings at the back of the fence wall as well.

The stolen items were retrieved from them and they were later handed over to the police, where investigations were conducted.

In the course of investigations, Karim confessed that in a period of two months, he had stolen 20 gallons of cooking oil from the company.

The accused persons were charged and sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour each.