COURT JOINS PF MPS AND MCC TO SAMPA CASE

COURT JOINS MPS AND MCC TO SAMPA CASE

Miles Sampa vs AG Registrar of Societies & Others

Update:

The High Court presided over by the Honourable Madam Justice R. Chibbabbuka delivered the Ruling on 21 July 2023 by which it directed that the 109 senior Members of the Patriot Front comprising the Office Bearers MPs and MCCs be joined as Defendants in the case where Hon Sampa sued the Registrar of Societies & AG seeking various reliefs relating to the holding of the elective conference by the Party.

The next contemplated steps now include the Defendants filing their Defence and attending to other matters necessary for preparation of this case for trial.

This also means that there will be no possibility of Hon Sampa and the Registrar of Society and the AG entering into the planned Consent Judgment and the application filed by Hon Sampa to enter judgment “on admission” against the ROS and AG falls by the way side We shall update the Clients further once we take the next steps in compliance with the orders of Court.