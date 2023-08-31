COURT NOT AWARE OF M’MEMBE’S CASE

…as it indicates that his matter has not been causelisted

LUSAKA— Thursday August 31st 2023

SMART EAGLES

The matter in which Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe is charged with the alleged offence of Communication of certain Information has failed to take off.

Dr. M’membe appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court, Thursday, where he was informed through his lawyers that his matter was not causelisted.

Dr. M’membe informed the court that he was ready to proceed with the matter, but Lusaka resident Magistrate Silvia Munyina said the matter was not yet before her.

Dr. M’membe’s court appearance comes two weeks after his initial arrest and detention.

This goes against President Hakainde Hichilema’s pronouncement that police matters should be handled expeditiously.

Previously, President Hichilema indicated that no arrests or prolonged detentions must be conducted without thorough investigations.

And Dr. M’membe has described the turn of events as a sheer waste of time and resources.

“They said they were ready but they are nowhere , why are they wasting everybody’s time ? Why arrest someone when you are not ready to prosecute them?” He asked .