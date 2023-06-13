COURT ORDERS GOVT TO PAY DISMISSED POLICE OFFICERS SALARY ARREARS WITH INTEREST AFTER LOSING CASE

COURT ORDERS GOVT TO PAY DISMISSED POLICE OFFICERS SALARY ARREARS WITH INTEREST AFTER LOSING CASE

DRZ June 13, 2023

By Merlyn Mwanza

The government has lost a court case where 32 dismissed police officers were removed from the payroll before receiving their benefits.

Mweemba Ngulube and 31 others had sued the Attorney General in the Constitutional Court for contravening Article 189 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No.2 of 2016.

And in the consent judgement before the Constitutional Court, the petitioners and respondent agreed on the terms, consenting that judgement be entered on such terms including that the petitioners shall be retained on the payroll pursuant to the provisions of Article 189 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) A