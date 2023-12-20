COURT ORDERS STATE TO PAY FULL SALARY TO EX-NORTHERN POLICE CHIEF

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka High Court has ordered the state to restore the full salary of former Northern Province Police Commissioner, Gloria Cheelo Mulele.

Ms. Mulele is among nineteen (19) individuals who were arrested by police for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities related to Sugilite, in July this year.

In July, 2023, Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba directed that Ms. Mulele be put on half salary and was also ordered to surrender a motor vehicle in relation to the matter.

But in September the same year, Ms. Mulele filed a petition challenging the decision of the police high command describing it as illegal.

(Diamond TV Zambia)