Court orders trial for Ndozo lodge owner, wife and son

By Mwaka Ndawa

MEDICAL reports at Chainama Hills Hospital and the University Teaching Hospital have revealed that Ndozo lodge proprietor Clint Sichamba is not fit to undergo trial.



This is in a matter where Sichamba, his wife Eudora Nambela and son David who are co-directors and shareholders of Mulozi Trading Limited, are jointly charged with 15 counts of possessing 140 properties valued at more than K120,520,000 suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Last month, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court directed that Sichamba undergoes neurological examination to ascertain his performance during normal conversations and that his mental faculty be assessed.



This was after his lawyer Willis Muhanga informed the court that his client was unable to follow proceedings as he was suffering a stroke.

According to a psychiatrist at Chainama Hills Hospital, Sichamba is mentally sound.



And a neurologist has revealed that the accused is able to respond during conversations through non-verbal communication (nodding his head in agreement and disagreement).



Following the revelations by medical personnel relating to Sichamba’s illness, magistrate Irene Wishimanga directed that all the three will answer to the charges leveled against them since he is able to respond during conversations.



Magistrate Wishimanga proceeded to explain the charges, to which Sichamba and his family pleaded not guilty to possessing ill-gotten wealth.

Trial commences on November 28.