Creation Of Presidential Delivery Unit By President Hichilema A Sign Of Cabinet’s Failure To Deliver- Matafwali

CREATION OF PRESIDENTIAL DELIVERY UNIT BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA A SIGN OF CABINET’S FAILURE TO DELIVER

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Governance Activist Arden Matafwali has charged that the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to establish the presidential delivery unit is a clear indication that his cabinet ministers have failed him.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Matafwali has wondered why this unit has been created when there are already established government structures that should be competitive enough to execute the duties that will be performed by the delivery unit.

Mr. Matafwali is of the view that the head of state should have worked on enhancing the project implementation and monitoring unit that is already in existence and serve on resources that have been channeled to the new unit.

He has since called on the president to reshuffle his cabinet if the current people are failing to deliver according to his expectation.

President Hichilema has set up a presidential delivery unit aimed at accelerating the implementation of high priority government programs and projects across the country which cabinet has since approved.

