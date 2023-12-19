CRIME PREVENTION OFFICER ENDS UP TAKING “THIEVING” SON TO COURT

A Masaiti district crime prevention officer, who sought to discipline his 17-year-old son for thieving, faced unexpected consequences when police took the matter to court instead of merely detaining the teenager, as he had initially hoped.

In a unique case, the father, Rogers Mwenya, found himself required to sign bail for his son after being charged with breaking into a building, his own father’s shop, with the intent to commit a felony.

Mwenya explained to Magistrate Monica Mutinta that his intention was to have his son spend a few days in police custody as a deterrent against criminal activities. However, he expressed surprise when the police escalated the matter to court.

The incident occurred on September 21 of this year when the teenager attempted to steal from his father’s shop in Masaiti. In court, State prosecutor Francis Mulenga highlighted the unusual circumstance of the complainant, the biological father, needing to sign bail for the suspect.

Mr. Mwenya expressed reservations about signing bail, citing concerns that his son might leave town to live with his mother outside Ndola. He revealed that this was not the first time his son had attempted theft, emphasizing that involving the police was meant to teach him a lesson.

Magistrate Mutinta cautioned the teenager against attempting to escape, reminding him of the charges of breaking into a building with intent to steal and escaping from custody. She granted him bail of K500 in his own recognizance, with one surety providing an additional K500 in their own recognizance.

The case has been adjourned to December 26 of this week and January 16 next year for mention, with a plea scheduled for January 26, 2024.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail