CRIME RATE RISES IN 2023, WITH OVER 78,000 CASES RECORDED

By Christopher Chisi

The Zambia Police Service has disclosed that it recorded 78,193 crimes countrywide last year, an increase from the 76,422 cases recorded in 2022.

Copperbelt recorded the highest with 24,060, followed by Lusaka Province with 22,042 then Southern province with 5,938, Eastern province with 5, 656, while Central province recorded 3,899 cases.

Giving annual crime statistics for 2023,Police Public Relations Officer ,Rae Hamoonga has revealed that 52,088 arrests were made compared to 45,549 arrests made in 2022 and 44,800 convictions were secured compared to 40,476 convictions secured in 2022.

Mr. Hamoonga has pointed out that properties valued at over 3.6 billion-Kwacha were stolen, with assets worth over 117-thousand Kwacha recovered, while those valued at 10.5 million Kwacha were damaged in 2023.

He said out of 78,193 cases recorded during the period under review, 838 were Murder cases compared to 881 recorded in 2022.

Mr. Hamoonga added that others include 232 Rape cases,339 theft of motor vehicle,2061 Stock theft,444 Arson cases, 1,119 Aggravated Robberies and, 17,143 theft cases.

5FM-NEWS