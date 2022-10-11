CRISTIANO RONALDO: IMPROPER CONDUCT CHARGE OVER FAN’S PHONE TO BE DETERMINED BY FA HEARING

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s improper conduct charge will be determined by an FA hearing.

Ronaldo is understood to have responded to the Football Association’s charge of breaching rule E3, which relates to improper and/or violent conduct.

It relates to an incident after United’s Premier League defeat by Everton in April.

Ronaldo was filmed appearing to knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand as he made his way to the dressing room.

It is not known whether Ronaldo has accepted the charge, although given the 37-year-old was cautioned by police in August and apologised to the young fan immediately after the incident, it is the most likely scenario, with the player set to argue there were mitigating factors that led to the incident.

The Premier League defeat at Everton dealt a blow to United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, and they went on to finish sixth.

In an Instagram post after the incident, Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing”.

He added: “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Under FA rules the case must go to a hearing, although witnesses can be allowed to submit written evidence.

Ronaldo had a happier trip to Goodison Park on Sunday, scoring his 700th club career goal as United won 2-1. [BBC] S