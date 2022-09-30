FISP

Civil servants, workers, and anyone in gainful employment, beneficiaries of food pack, removed from the beneficiaries’ list.

The farmer must have an active phone.

Retirees, senior citizens, social-cash transfer beneficiaries are eligible.

Below are the details;

CRITERIA FOR SELECTION OF THE FARMER INPUT SUPPORT PROGRAMME IN THE 2022/2023 FARMING SEASON

Each targeted farmer will be entitled to;

1. 3X 50kg bags of Compound D and 3X50kg if Urea Fertilisers.

2. 1 X 10kg bag of maize seed and

3. Either 1X 10kg bag of maize seed or 1X 20kg bag of groundnut seed.

1. Be a member of a duly registered farmer organisation/cooperative with registration certificate issued by Department of Cooperatives under the Ministry of Small and Medi Enterprise/ or Registrar of Societies.

2. Be a registered small-scale farmer and actively involved in farming within the camp coverage area.

3. Be cultivating not more than 5 ha of land.

4. Have the capacity to K400 as farmer contribution per pack.

5. Be a Zambian and posses a Green National Registration Card(NRC).

A Voter’s Card is NOT a requirement for a farmer to be registered or/ and benefit from the Programme.

6. Shall not be an employee of Government(civil servant), public institution(such as statutory bodies and parastatals).

7. Should have an active phone.

8. Should not be benefitting from the Food Security Pack under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services. Individuals benefitting from the social cash transfer can benefit under FISP.

Individuals who are in gainful employment and are contributing to pensions and NAPSA are nit eligible to benefit under this programme.

Further retirees and senior citizens are allowed to benefit from the FISP Programme.