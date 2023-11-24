CRITICIZING ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING GOVT SAYS AND DOES, WITHOUT OFFERING ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS IS MALICIOUS

CRITICIZING ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING GOVERNMENT SAYS AND DOES, WITHOUT OFFERING ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS IS MALICIOUS

24/11/23

We are dismayed by the opposition’s unpatriotic stance, on matters of national importance.

Patriotic citizens should always strive to do the very best for their country, regardless of religious or political affiliation.

We have noted with worry, that opposition in Zambia oppose anything and everything government says and does, even that which is of obvious benefit to the citizens, without offering any alternative solutions to the challenges the country is grappling with.

For instace, we are appalled by opposition’s celebration of the country’s debt restructuring hurdles, and their desire to see government fail to deliver on their promises to the Zambian people.

This is not the credible and objective checks and balances we expect from opposition, as what’s at play here is pure malice and mischief anchored on ill will.

However, it’s gratifying to note that President Hakainde Hichilema, is steadfast in his quest to navigate the country out of its economic quagmire, in an effort to improve citizens’ welfare.

In view of the foregoing, we urge the Zambian people, particularly in Western Province to ignore the opposition’s unpatriotic ranting and support the New Dawn Administration.

Statement issued by:

Presidential Campaign Team/PSP Western Province Spokesperson

Spuki Mulemwa.