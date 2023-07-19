CRITICS BASH B’FLOW, TELL HIM TO HANG UP THE MIC…BUT HIS FANS URGE HIM ON

SINGER Brian Bwembya, popularly known as B Flow, has described his new album as a timeless classic amidst criticism from some players in the entertainment industry.

The artist’s latest release, Sunda Station, has received mixed reactions from critics and social media commenters alike, with some labelling his music as outdated while others praised him for staying true to his authentic sound.

In a post on his Facebook page Tuesday seen by Byta FM Zambia , B Flow remarked that, “trends come and go. Easy come, easy go. But classics are like landlords, they own the space.”

“Creating timeless music is my goal.” the artist emphasized.

Earlier, On The ZMB Talks Show, host Edna quizzed B Flow as to whether his album could trend the way his wedding did.

The artist responded to the question through his Facebook page saying his album is growing steadily day by day, adding that many people will understand it very soon.

B Flow is currently celebrating four weeks since the release of the project.

The album managed to accrue One million streams within the first week of its release.