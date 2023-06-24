CROWDS GIVE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WARM WELCOME AS HE ARRIVES BACK HOME FROM PARIS

By Tellah Hazinji and Leah Ngoma

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia should celebrate the restructuring of the $6bn debt because the country will now be able to redirect its resources to growing the economy and job creation.

Addressing crowds who welcomed him at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport upon arrival from Paris, France this morning, President Hichilema says the debt restructuring has been made possible because of his government’s commitment to growing the economy.

President Hichilema says his government’s actions are intended to resolve issues that stand in the way of growing Zambia’s economy.

The Head of State says part of the actions required the government to make decisions that made Zambians less comfortable in order to achieve the right goal but that deliberate moves such as increased Constituency Development Fund-CDF, free education and reintroducing of meal allowances for students were put in place to alleviate some of the pain people have been subjected to.

And President Hichilema has commended his France counterpart Emmanuel macron for involving Zambia in the global financial system and that he is hopeful that African countries will get a fair deal in accessing capital at reasonable costs.

Meanwhile, the Advocates for National Development and Democracy-ANDD- has observed that the debt restructuring agreement will help boost investor confidence and attract more investment into the country.

Organization Executive Director Samuel Banda has however called on government to avail the terms and conditions of the debt restructure agreement to enable stakeholders to adequately advise government the issue.

And Operation Young Vote Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has also commended the new dawn government for reaching an agreement on a comprehensive debt treatment with the country`s official creditors and has since urged government to ensure it plans correctly and deploy resources for the rightful cause in all circumstances.

Zambia has reached an agreement on a comprehensive debt treatment with its official creditors under the G20 common framework which is believed to be a significant step towards restoring Zambia’s long term debt sustainability.

PHOENIX NEWS