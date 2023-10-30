CSOS CALL FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF PeP LEADER SEAN TEMBO

By Rhodah Mvula

A Consortium of Civil Society Organizations has called for the release of Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) Leader Sean Tembo who has been in detention for four days on allegations of hate speech.

Zambians for Unity Peace Development (ZUPED) President Ronnie Jere says the detention of Mr. Tembo and denying him bond is a violation of Human Rights.

Mr. Jere has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to bring sanity in the Police Service by ensuring rights of political opponents are protected.

And Governance Activist, Gilbert Chisenga is saddened that the UPND administration has allegedly begun acting like its predecessors who never respected Democracy and Human Rights.

He says the country is being taken back to colonial ways of politics where government uses state machinery to oppress its opponents.

Mr. Chisenga has called for urgent reveal of the Public Order Act and enactment of the Access to Information Bill for Zambia’s democracy to thrive.

