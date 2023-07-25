CSPR CALLS FOR A SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEM OF STREET VENDING

… the move by government to clean the Lusaka CBD has been long overdue

Lusaka… Tuesday July 25, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) is commending government for clearing the Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) and ensuring that it is clean orderly and sanitary enabling ordinary citizens to operate in a clean environment as provided for by the Market and Bus Station Act.

CSPR Executive Director Faides TembaTemba says the move by government to clean the CBD has been long overdue, the action has not only averted an outbreak of communicable diseases such as Cholera but is also a safety measure against accidents for both traders and motorists.

“We note that the problem of street vending is a source of livelihood in the informal economy, and it is known to be an old practice that has always had a presence in major cities within the country. With an ever-increasing number of streets vendors, it is hard to know the population of the people on the streets, since provision of alternative livelihoods and business opportunities for the jobless youths and women can easily be accessed on the streets,” she said.

“However, the forgoing makes it difficult to provide social amenities, management of solid waste disposal, nonpayment of taxes, road traffic congestion and accidents and the congestion increases crime such as pickpocketing and provision of sanitary services becomes a challenge. Further, its informal nature makes it difficult for the traders to access government empowerment schemes such as the Citizen Economic Empowerment (CEE) Programme, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Marketers Empowerment programs.”

Ms TembaTemba said while CSPR recognizes efforts by government in putting up formal market infrastructures, such as the new Soweto Market across the country, he organization is calling on government to put up a comprehensive economic strategy with interrelated components for the creation of more employment opportunities through employment intensive growth and formalizing informal enterprises through a context-specific mix of incentives.

“In addition, the government must consider making the law on street vending relevant to the economic situation of today with high unemployment rates.

Therefore, instead of allowing street vendors to becoming illegal tax evaders, government needs to designate gazette areas for street vending so that the vice does not reoccur as been observed with previous governments,” she added.

“As an organization we are against the practice of allowing street venders to operate for political expedience thereby creating a stable livelihood for the vulnerable which gets disrupted each time vendors are forced out of the streets.

CSPR, further commends government for making consultations with various stakeholders in its decision to remove street vendors from the CBD, however, government needs to come up with an informal local economic strategy developed jointly by government, key stakeholders like business companies, civil society organizations, the church, local entrepreneurs and the street vendors. This can help build consensus on regulatory and enforcement of laws and in turn help the government to come up with actual needs of the vendors instead of responding to assumed needs such as building formal market infrastructure for all.”